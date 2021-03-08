Uquid Coin (UQC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $14.70 Million

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Uquid Coin token can now be bought for about $10.28 or 0.00019855 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar. Uquid Coin has a total market capitalization of $102.83 million and approximately $14.70 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uquid Coin Token Profile

Uquid Coin is a token. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Uquid Coin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

