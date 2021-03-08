US Bancorp DE Acquires 284 Shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 531.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the third quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000.

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF stock opened at $83.65 on Monday. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $35.96 and a 1-year high of $85.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.82.

