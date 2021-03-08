US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 254.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 251.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 35,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 25,252 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 284,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 12,902 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 33,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 290,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after buying an additional 10,753 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 520,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,317,000 after buying an additional 47,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $19.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.94 and a 200 day moving average of $16.16. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $20.32.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.14. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 22.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.21%.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

