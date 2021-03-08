US Bancorp DE Buys New Stake in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)

US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 149.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 73,100 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 73.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 214,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 90,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 8.5% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 371,010 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 29,086 shares in the last quarter. 9.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

CRNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Ceragon Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNT opened at $3.74 on Monday. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $6.90. The company has a market cap of $301.68 million, a PE ratio of -19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average is $3.15.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ceragon Networks Ltd. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.