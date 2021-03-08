US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Position in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) by 66.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,533 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in DouYu International were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOYU. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in DouYu International during the 3rd quarter valued at $411,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of DouYu International by 4.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 221,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in DouYu International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $986,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DouYu International by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 41,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in DouYu International by 336.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 88,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. DouYu International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.57.

DouYu International stock opened at $14.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average of $14.08. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $20.54.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

