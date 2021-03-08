US Bancorp DE Makes New Investment in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harborview Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 46,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 375,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,378,000 after acquiring an additional 227,221 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 11,040 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $34.63 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.60. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70.

