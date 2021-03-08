US Bancorp DE Purchases 976 Shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 67.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Midland States Bancorp were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 510.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Midland States Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Midland States Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. 54.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens raised Midland States Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

MSBI opened at $27.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $613.93 million, a P/E ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.06. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $28.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.23.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $67.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.30 million. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 6.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. This is a boost from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $40,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,930.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Tucker sold 2,000 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $45,580.00. Insiders have sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock worth $242,550 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, and Other segments.

