US Bancorp DE Purchases New Shares in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BNTX. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 28.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 11,695 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,700,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 328.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,877,000 after acquiring an additional 76,131 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 224.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $96.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.10 and a beta of -1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.21. BioNTech SE has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $131.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on BioNTech from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $126.00 price objective on BioNTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.56.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.

