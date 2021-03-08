US Bancorp DE Sells 3,026 Shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,026 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the third quarter worth about $77,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Enel Chile by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 13,944 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Enel Chile during the third quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENIC opened at $3.78 on Monday. Enel Chile S.A. has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $4.49. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -34.36 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average of $3.71.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It transmits and distributes electricity in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

