USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Director Feng Peng Sells 426 Shares

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Director Feng Peng sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $42,604.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,903.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of USNA stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.69. 159,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,565. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.30. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.01 and a 52-week high of $102.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.48. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The company had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. USANA Health Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,840,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,925,000 after buying an additional 37,282 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. 54.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.