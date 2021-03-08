USDX [Lighthouse] Trading Up 6.8% This Week (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 8th. During the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market cap of $1.06 million and $166.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000548 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get USDX [Lighthouse] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,498.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $520.92 or 0.01011531 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.33 or 0.00357940 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00030771 BTC.

Largo Coin (LRG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00018769 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000898 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00012228 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 43.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About USDX [Lighthouse]

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash.

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDX [Lighthouse] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Lighthouse] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.