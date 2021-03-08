Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 2,148 Shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 239,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the first quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 38,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Properties of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.71.

Shares of NYSE:RPAI opened at $11.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.24 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $11.35.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

