Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 745 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,097,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,186,000 after buying an additional 630,530 shares in the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,138,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,347,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,298,000 after buying an additional 296,168 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 320.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 332,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 253,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after buying an additional 188,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPR stock opened at $45.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a current ratio of 15.50. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $55.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.03 and a beta of 1.82.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.60). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EPR. Truist boosted their price objective on EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

In related news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $134,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

