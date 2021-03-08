Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 1,264 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 368.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $17.71 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.30. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.27). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 69.29%. The firm had revenue of $131.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

