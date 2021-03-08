Van ECK Associates Corp Has $62,000 Stock Holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 15,333 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,281,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,045 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 182,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 12,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 483.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 111,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 92,334 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alexander Otto sold 25,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $259,436.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,465,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,057,022.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,345,906 shares of company stock valued at $13,914,199 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SITC shares. Piper Sandler raised SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Compass Point raised SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SITE Centers from $9.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on SITE Centers from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SITE Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.04.

Shares of SITE Centers stock opened at $13.25 on Monday. SITE Centers Corp. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $14.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.81 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 14.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

SITE Centers Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

