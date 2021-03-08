Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29,416.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,562,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,862 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 397.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,034,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,715 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter worth $22,150,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 281.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,557,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,947 shares during the period. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter worth $15,150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on APLE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

NYSE:APLE opened at $14.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -32.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.97. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $15.15.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

