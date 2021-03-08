VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) Shares Sold by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. lowered its position in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 338.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 333.8% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 9,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MLN opened at $21.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.56. VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $22.06.

VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.