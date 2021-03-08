Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 2,419 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,635 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,000.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 87.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,225.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,202.93.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

