VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VBI Vaccines Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel technologies to expand vaccine protection. The company’s eVLP vaccine platform allows for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines which closely mimic the target virus. Its lead eVLP asset is a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine. Its second platform is a thermostable technology that enables the development of vaccines and biologics. VBI Vaccines Inc., formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.90.

Shares of VBIV opened at $3.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a current ratio of 9.06. The company has a market capitalization of $747.94 million, a PE ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 2.14. VBI Vaccines has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $6.93.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 36.69% and a negative net margin of 2,837.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBIV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 109,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 45,403 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in VBI Vaccines by 259.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 33,276 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in VBI Vaccines by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 13,750 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VBI Vaccines by 996.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 131,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 119,487 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in VBI Vaccines by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 403,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. 52.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology in Israel, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for a functional cure of chronic hepatitis B.

