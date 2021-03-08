Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Veolia Environnement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

VEOEY traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Veolia Environnement has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $30.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.30 and its 200-day moving average is $23.79.

About Veolia Environnement

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

