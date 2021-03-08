Veriti Management LLC Buys New Shares in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,465,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,402,559,000 after buying an additional 1,958,336 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth approximately $5,537,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 66,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,455,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

RY has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.15.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $88.92 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $49.55 and a twelve month high of $90.59. The stock has a market cap of $126.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.56 and its 200-day moving average is $78.83.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.8576 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 57.17%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

