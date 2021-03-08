Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.90

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.90 and last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 6986 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VET shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vermilion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.95.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average of $4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 3.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 19,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $633,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 285,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares in the last quarter. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.