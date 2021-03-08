Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Short Interest Down 18.2% in February

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,920,000 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the January 28th total of 7,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 8.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

VFF stock opened at $13.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average of $9.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -271.55 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Village Farms International has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $20.32.

Several research firms recently commented on VFF. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a $26.00 target price on shares of Village Farms International and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.79.

In other news, Director John Patrick Henry sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $131,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,364. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $558,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 340,100 shares of company stock worth $3,794,700. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Village Farms International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Village Farms International by 1,951.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Village Farms International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Village Farms International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Village Farms International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

