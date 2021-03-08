Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Trading Down 6.2%

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) shares traded down 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $42.17 and last traded at $42.40. 1,669,382 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 2,115,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.18.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, December 25th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vir Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.97 and a beta of -0.99.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 339.61% and a negative return on equity of 47.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $485,455.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,697,311.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total transaction of $118,677.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,880.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,089 shares of company stock valued at $3,246,237. 37.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIR. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $1,791,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $1,192,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 162,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

