Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV) Given a €36.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.30 ($35.65) price target on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Barclays set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.80 ($37.41) price target on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €31.41 ($36.95).

Get Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) alerts:

Shares of EPA VIV opened at €27.60 ($32.47) on Thursday. Vivendi SA has a twelve month low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a twelve month high of €24.87 ($29.26). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €27.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of €25.58.

About Vivendi SA (VIV.PA)

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.