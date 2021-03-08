Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,230,000 shares, a growth of 41.6% from the January 28th total of 4,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

Get Vontier alerts:

Shares of VNT opened at $32.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.19. Vontier has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vontier will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.