W Green Pay (WGP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $21,938.00

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. W Green Pay has a market cap of $99,452.82 and $21,938.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One W Green Pay coin can now be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, W Green Pay has traded up 39.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00059688 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $408.53 or 0.00799486 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00009376 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00026893 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00061096 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00030021 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00041167 BTC.

W Green Pay Coin Profile

W Green Pay (WGP) is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. The official website for W Green Pay is wpay.sg. The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. W Green Pay’s official message board is medium.com/wgreenpay.

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

W Green Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade W Green Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase W Green Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

