Wanchain Price Reaches $0.85 (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $144.36 million and approximately $6.59 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00001680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.01 or 0.00285306 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00008575 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00008534 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.28 or 0.00065479 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004617 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,182.25 or 0.02326113 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

