Wave Life Sciences’ (WVE) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their hold rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink restated a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Sunday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.50.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WVE opened at $9.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $460.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.35. Wave Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,562.01% and a negative return on equity of 401.32%. Analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 10.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital increased its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 46,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

Featured Article: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.