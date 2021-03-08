Wells Fargo & Company Increases Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Price Target to $130.00

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $34.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup downgraded Fate Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $57.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fate Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.59.

NASDAQ FATE opened at $83.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.46 and a beta of 1.88. Fate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $121.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.70.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, Director Redmile Group, Llc bought 327,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,999,967.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.05, for a total value of $3,091,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,580,368.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 226,651 shares of company stock valued at $25,943,119. Insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 9.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 92.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 17.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 23,560 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 11.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 27.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

