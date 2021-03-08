Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 630,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,186 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Diodes were worth $44,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Diodes by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Diodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,391,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Diodes by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Julie Holland sold 26,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,278,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total transaction of $385,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,830.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,412 shares of company stock worth $14,481,826 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diodes stock opened at $76.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.44. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $31.51 and a 1 year high of $84.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIOD. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Diodes from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

