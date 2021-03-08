Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $46.85 Million Stock Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 928,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 265,980 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $46,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $174,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,195,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,356,168. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 64,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $3,769,374.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,195,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,145,393.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,023,916 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

SF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Friday, February 19th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Stifel Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $43.33 to $54.67 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.39.

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $63.04 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.59. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $65.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.62 million. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

