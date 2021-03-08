Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $47.56 Million Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 167.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,487 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.41% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $47,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 923,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,503,000 after purchasing an additional 9,602 shares during the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 410,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,704,000 after purchasing an additional 137,933 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 31,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,081,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,097,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IFF. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.49.

NYSE IFF opened at $133.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.56. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.14 and a 52-week high of $143.09.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 49.92%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

