Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Raised to $80.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.53% from the company’s current price.

WDC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Western Digital from $58.50 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Western Digital from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Western Digital from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Western Digital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Western Digital from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $68.07 on Monday. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $72.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.17. The company has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.08 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $1,362,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 29,630 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management increased its holdings in Western Digital by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 94,154 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Permit Capital LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 122,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Western Digital by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,566,307 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $86,758,000 after purchasing an additional 257,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

