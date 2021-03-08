Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Analysts expect Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) to report $0.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Westlake Chemical Partners’ earnings. Westlake Chemical Partners reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Westlake Chemical Partners.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 6.41%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

Shares of WLKP traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.29. The company had a trading volume of 181,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,568. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $24.64. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.19. The stock has a market cap of $854.86 million, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a $0.4714 dividend. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is 106.78%.

In related news, Director G Stephen Finley acquired 4,000 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.47 per share, for a total transaction of $93,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $93,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

