WhiteCoin Price Reaches $2.14 on Top Exchanges (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $1.52 billion and approximately $4.00 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 159.2% against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.14 or 0.00004245 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00019698 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00012242 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006293 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004604 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00008115 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000131 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 912,272,650 coins and its circulating supply is 712,272,669 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

