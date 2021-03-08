William Blair Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Certara (NASDAQ:CERT)

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Certara’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.80.

NASDAQ:CERT opened at $26.37 on Friday. Certara has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $41.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.17.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $64.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.31 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Certara will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERT. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter valued at about $405,000.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

