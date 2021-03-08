WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions. It operates principally in the United States, Canada, Mexico and the United Kingdom. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp., formerly known as WillScot Corporation, is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on WSC. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of WSC opened at $26.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 163.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $28.71.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $437.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.65 million. On average, equities analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $9,902,516.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 188,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WSC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,051,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at $564,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,352,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. 29.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

