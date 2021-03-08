Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $316.27.

WIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Wix.com alerts:

NASDAQ:WIX traded down $17.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $291.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,154. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $76.81 and a 12 month high of $362.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $287.88 and a 200-day moving average of $270.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.33 and a beta of 1.64.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.