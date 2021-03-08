Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Receives $31.64 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.64.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WWW shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of NYSE WWW traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.00. The stock had a trading volume of 30,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,309. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.32. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.82, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 1,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $30,640.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,269.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $84,501.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,464.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,192 shares of company stock worth $225,182. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 75.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

