World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 708,000 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the January 28th total of 866,700 shares. Approximately 12.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

In other World Acceptance news, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John L. Calmes, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $206,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,226,901.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,160 shares of company stock valued at $6,221,361. Insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in World Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in World Acceptance by 524.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in World Acceptance by 175.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in World Acceptance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $143.93 on Monday. World Acceptance has a twelve month low of $43.16 and a twelve month high of $170.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.82 and its 200 day moving average is $110.55. The company has a current ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $979.44 million, a PE ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 1.79.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $1.56. World Acceptance had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Equities research analysts predict that World Acceptance will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

