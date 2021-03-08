Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) PT Raised to C$1.40

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.25 to C$1.40 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on YGR. ATB Capital increased their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.15 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.15 price target on shares of Yangarra Resources in a research note on Friday. CIBC increased their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$0.75 to C$0.80 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cormark reaffirmed a “na” rating and issued a C$2.00 target price (up from C$1.75) on shares of Yangarra Resources in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.21.

TSE:YGR traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$1.12. 571,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,606. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.67. The stock has a market cap of C$95.63 million and a P/E ratio of 12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Yangarra Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.26 and a 1-year high of C$1.20.

In related news, Senior Officer Alan Glessing James purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 365,863 shares in the company, valued at C$252,445.47.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. It holds interests in approximately 136 sections located to the north of the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

