Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Now Covered by Analysts at CICC Research

CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

YSG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Yatsen in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Yatsen in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.60 price target on the stock.

Shares of Yatsen stock opened at $17.80 on Monday. Yatsen has a 52-week low of $15.17 and a 52-week high of $25.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Yatsen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Ocean Arete Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $721,000.

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

