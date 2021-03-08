Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Buys Shares of 9,100 Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,526,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,875 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,641,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452,754 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,698,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,214,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,518,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,453 shares during the last quarter.

TCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC raised Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.72.

TCOM traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.36. The stock had a trading volume of 94,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,645,085. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.75. The firm has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.59 and a beta of 1.33. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.78 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

