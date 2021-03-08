Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Purchases New Shares in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 62,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,059,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Shares of GMAB stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,894. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $44.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.16. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 50.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMAB has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. DNB Markets cut Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet cut Genmab A/S from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Danske upgraded Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.63.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.