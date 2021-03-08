Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 719,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,111,000 after acquiring an additional 85,422 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 246.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 289,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,337,000 after acquiring an additional 206,151 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,034,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,599,000 after acquiring an additional 178,572 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,643,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 21,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,579 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUMC stock opened at $60.42 on Monday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $64.64. The firm has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 46.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Yum China has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.14.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

