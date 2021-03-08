Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $273.67 Million

Analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) will report sales of $273.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $281.00 million and the lowest is $261.60 million. Barnes Group posted sales of $330.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $289.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.31.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in B. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of B opened at $55.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.19. Barnes Group has a one year low of $30.22 and a one year high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.94%.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

