Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) to Post -$0.58 EPS

Analysts expect Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) to report earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.76) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.50). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.60) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($2.26). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($1.99). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

NASDAQ CRNX traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $15.05. 5,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,470. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.61. The company has a market cap of $495.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.24. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $23.70.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 511,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,023,000 after buying an additional 117,156 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 443,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,954,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,897 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 334.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors.

