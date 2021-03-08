Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to Post $1.42 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to announce earnings per share of $1.42 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.58 and the lowest is $1.20. Cullen/Frost Bankers posted earnings per share of ($0.59) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 340.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full-year earnings of $5.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $5.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CFR. TheStreet raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Compass Point downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

CFR stock opened at $110.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.56. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $47.69 and a 12 month high of $110.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

In related news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,180,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Perotti sold 12,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total transaction of $1,299,602.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,220,608.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,752 shares of company stock valued at $12,463,335 in the last 90 days. 4.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.