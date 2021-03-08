Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) to Announce $0.33 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for NuVasive’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.48. NuVasive reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $2.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on NUVA. Smith Barney Citigroup raised NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded NuVasive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. NuVasive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.44.

Shares of NUVA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.77. 884,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,831. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -285.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. NuVasive has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $67.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in NuVasive by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,567 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in NuVasive by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in NuVasive by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,803 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuVasive in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NuVasive by 2.7% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 20,871 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

